PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 28-year-old woman reporting missing Wednesday.
Police say Summer S. McDonald was last seen at 801 McGuire Ave. in Paducah. She may have been wearing a black and white dress, police say, and driving a minivan. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.
Officers say McDonald is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information that can help officers locate Summer McDonald can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.