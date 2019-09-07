PADUCAH - UPDATE: As of 8:52 p.m., Paducah Police say Vickie Scott has been located and is in good health.
Paducah Police are looking for 63-year-old Vickie Scott. She was last seen in Noble Park around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say that she is currently living at a rehabilitation center after having a stroke. They say she is able to sign herself out, but has been gone for longer than usual.
She is 5'1" tall, has blue eyes and white hair. She last seen wearing her hair in a pony tail. She was also last seen wearing a red tank top, blue jean shorts, and flip flops.