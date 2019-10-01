WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted on a child abduction charge and a missing teen.
The sheriff's office says 32-year-old April Craig of Marion, Illinois, is accused of abducting her 15-year-old daughter, Adrien Simmons. Investigators believe Simmons went willingly with Craig, but the sheriff's office says Craig does not have legal parental rights.
The two may be traveling in a light-colored, mid-1990s Ford F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab and a full-size camper shell. They may be in the Marion area in Illinois, or in the Paducah or Calvert City areas of Kentucky.
If you see April Craig or Adrien Simmons or you have information about where they are, you can call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or your local law enforcement agency.