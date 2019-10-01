Adrien and April FOUND
Updated Information

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Williamson County, Illinois, has been found along with her mother, who was wanted on a charge of child abduction. 

A Williamson County emergency dispatcher confirms to Local 6 that 32-year-old April Craig and 15-year-old Adrien Simmons have been found Tuesday night. 

Craig is Simmons' mother, but authorities say she does not have parental rights. 

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the two were found in Marshall County, Kentucky.

The sheriff's office says Simmons was not harmed and is now safe.

Craig was arrested.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted on a child abduction charge and a missing teen.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old April Craig and 15-year-old Adrien Simmons may be traveling in this truck. Craig is accused of abducting Simmons. 

The sheriff's office says 32-year-old April Craig of Marion, Illinois, is accused of abducting her 15-year-old daughter, Adrien Simmons. Investigators believe Simmons went willingly with Craig, but the sheriff's office says Craig does not have legal parental rights. 

The two may be traveling in a light-colored, mid-1990s Ford F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab and a full-size camper shell. They may be in the Marion area in Illinois, or in the Paducah or Calvert City areas of Kentucky. 

If you see April Craig or Adrien Simmons or you have information about where they are, you can call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or your local law enforcement agency.

