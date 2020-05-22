GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 15-year-old Donald "Zane" Day is missing and deputies believe that an unknown person may have picked him up.
Deputies say they searched the area and canvassed the neighborhood and did not find Day.
Zane was reported missing around 6 a.m. May 22. in the Symsonia area.
Zane is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has red hair with a "M" shaved to the right side of his head.
If you know where Zane could be or have seen him since 6 a.m. Friday morning, contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501 or your local law enforcement agency.