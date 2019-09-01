JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says they are looking for 17-year-old Jenna Keller of Murphysboro, Illinois.
Deputies say Jenna was last seen leaving her home in rural Murphysboro on Friday, Aug. 17, around 10 p.m. They say she was picked up by a unknown vehicle down the road from her home.
Jenna is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 120 to 130 pounds. Deputies say Jenna was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side, a black shirt with roses on the front, and black Nike slides. Her hair is also dyed red.
Deputies say Jenna may be heading to or recently been in the Anna, Illinois, area. Deputies also say she needs daily medication that she currently does not have.
Anyone with information about Jenna should call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 618-684-2177.