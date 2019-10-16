CARLISLE COUNTY, KY -- Deputies are looking for two missing teens who may be traveling together.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Emily McCain was last seen between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday at her home on KY Highway 1377 in Bardwell.
She may be with 17-year-old Ru Jones who was reported missing out of Ballard County.
Both teens may be driving a silver 2008 Lincoln four-door car.
The Ballard County and Carlisle County Sheriff's Offices are working together to find the missing teens.
If you see either of them, call the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office at 270-628-3377 or the Ballard County Sheriff's Office at 270-335-3561.