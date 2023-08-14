BARTLETT, TN — An 11-year-old girl with special needs is home with her family after she was reported missing over the weekend.
Police in Bartlett, Tennessee, say Isabella Jackson disappeared Sunday morning.
After an intense search and hours of worry, first responders found her in a storm drain.
The Bartlett Police Department shared drone video of officers and Bartlett firefighters rescuing her from the drain.
“Awesome job by our teams and we are so happy the child was safe,” the police department said in a Facebook post Sunday.