UPDATE (11/5/20 at 1:50 p.m.) — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says Felix Villegas was found in Amarillo, Texas. Deputies say he is safe and has been in contact with his family. They are making arrangements to get him back home.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Monday afternoon the Graves County Sheriff's Office was notified Felix Villegas, a Graves County man, has gone missing.
According to Felix Villegas' daughter, he is a truck driver and called her on Oct. 31 at approximately 1:30 p.m. from a truck stop in Amarillo, Texas.
Family members have tried to call Villegas' cell phone several times, but it is going straight to voicemail. His daughter says, Villegas answers his phone often.
Villegas' truck was towed from a truck stop in Amarillo, Texas and returned to the registered owner.
Villegas is a Hispanic male, with black hair, brown eyes and a gray and black goatee. He was last physically seen by his family in Graves County.
Felix Villegas was entered into the National Crime Information Computer as a missing person.
Anyone with information on the location of Villegas is being asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 247-4501.