HUMBLE, TX (KPRC) — A body discovered inside the trunk of a car following a police pursuit in Nebraska has been positively identified as a Houston-area mother who was reported missing last week.
According to Nebraska State Patrol, the woman found dead was 49-year-old Michelle Roenz of Humble, Texas. She was said to have disappeared alongside her 17-year-old son, Tyler, last Thursday.
NSP said Tyler led authorities on a high-speed chase before crashing out along Interstate 80 just west of Aurora, Nebraska, Friday.
He was then apprehended and transferred to an Omaha hospital for ongoing treatment of injuries suffered when he crashed.
According to investigators, Michelle and her son were last seen around 11:40 a.m. Thursday near their home. They were later reported missing.
The circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown.
Michelle's husband told authorities that he entered the garage of his home to find what appeared to be a tooth and a trail of blood that led to the master bedroom, where there were at least four apparent human teeth on the carpet.
The husband said he also found his wife's purse and cell phone in the bedroom. The man said he called out for his son and wife, but found that the vehicle was missing and no one was home.
When he’s able to leave the hospital, Tyler will be extradited back to Harris County.