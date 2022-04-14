BUNCOMBE, IL — Illinois State Police Zone 7 says a sheriff's deputy from Mississippi County, Missouri, was arrested Thursday on charges of official misconduct and battery in connection to a 2021 vehicle pursuit during which law enforcement firearms were fired.
ISP says multiple agencies from Illinois and the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office were involved in the pursuit of a stolen Mississippi County Sheriff's Office patrol truck around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2021. The truck was stolen by a suspect who deputies had arrested in Missouri.
State police say a Mississippi County deputy and a Johnson County, Illinois, deputy fired their guns during the vehicle chase. The suspect was not injured as a result of those gunshots, and when the chase ended just west of Buncombe, Illinois, ISP says the suspect was taken into custody.
The ISP Zone 7 Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the incident, and the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case.
As a result of that investigation and review, ISP says, a Mississippi County deputy — Capt. Barry Morgan — was charged Thursday with official misconduct and battery. The state law enforcement agency says the charges stem from Morgan's actions relating to the arrest of the suspect involved in the chase.
Morgan turned himself in at the Alexander County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, and he was released after posting a $30,000/10% bond.