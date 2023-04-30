BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WXXV) — Authorities are investigating after a house party in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, left two people dead and four others injured on Sunday.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting of a shooting in the 100 Block of Blue Meadow Road.
Upon arrival, officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds, ranging in age from 15 to 18.
The teen who hosted the party said it was an after prom gathering.
Witness and victim statements identified 19-year-old Cameron Everest Brand as the sole gunman.
Officials say Brand is charged with two counts of homicide and four counts of aggravated assault.
He was taken to the Hancock County Jail and has no bond.
Bay St. Louis Police encourages anyone with information about the shooting to call Bay St. Louis Criminal Investigations at 228-466-5474.