MARION, IL — A Mississippi man was arrested early Monday morning after he was pulled over in Marion, Illinois, and officers say they saw three large bags containing nearly 83 pounds of cannabis in the back seat — well beyond the amount non-residents are allowed to possess in the state.
While marijuana is legal for adults 21 and older in Illinois, the limit for how much cannabis flower an individual can legally possess is 30 grams for residents and 15 grams for non-residents.
The Marion Police Department says the man, 44-year-old William A. Davis of Lexington, Mississippi, was pulled over after an officer observed him speeding around 12:59 a.m. in a construction zone on Interstate 57 southbound just north of Marion. Police say Davis' vehicle got off I-57 at Marion, and stopped at the West Main Street intersection with Comfort Drive.
Officers were talking with Davis when they say they noticed the three large bags of marijuana in the back of the vehicle. Together, the bags weighed 82.9 pounds.
The police department shared a photo of the marijuana to Facebook on Monday, with a post reading: "If you were curious how much cannabis you can transport in your car, the amount is NOT 82 pounds."
In a news release about the incident, the police department claims officers also found, upon further investigation, 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens in Davis' vehicle.
Davis was arrested and jailed in the Williamson County Jail. He was charged with manufacture/delivery of less than 5,000 grams of cannabis, trafficking in less than 5,000 grams of cannabis, driving with a revoked or suspended license and speeding in a construction zone.
The police department wants to remind the public that Illinois residents age 21 and older can possess the following amounts of cannabis products:
- Five grams of cannabis concentrate.
- As much as 500 milligrams of products infused with THC.
- Thirty grams of cannabis flower.
Non-residents are allowed to possess half of each of those amounts.
Additionally, the product must be in a sealed, odor-proof, child-proof, authorized dispensary container.