MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has reopened traffic on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, after a three-day delay caused by a crack in an interstate bridge.
The I-40 bridge between Arkansas and Tennessee remains shut down to road traffic.
The crack found Tuesday goes through a steel beam crucial for the bridge's integrity.
More than 60 tugboats hauling more than 1,000 barges were in line Friday to cross under the Hernando De Soto Bridge, the Coast Guard said
The river's reopening Friday should ease concerns that an extended closure of barge traffic could hurt the region’s economy and have ripple effects on the nation’s supply chain.
The bridge itself will remain closed to vehicles indefinitely, with road traffic rerouted to Interstate 55 and the 71-year-old Memphis & Arkansas Bridge, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south.