JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters can now cast ballots at local elections offices without needing to provide a reason why they can't in-person on Election Day.
A new no-excuse early voting period began Tuesday under a law that also requires a photo ID to vote.
In the past, people who wanted to vote in advance of an election could cast an absentee ballot only if they were incapacitated by illness or disability, were going to be out of town on Election Day or met one of a few other criteria.
Some elections clerks said absentee voting has been running behind the pace of the last mid-term election in 2018.
