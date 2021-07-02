COLUMBIA, MO (KOMU) — Two Missouri Boy Scouts helped rescue an 18-year-old woman from a near-drowning in floodwaters.
The boys, 15-year-old Dominic Viet and 16-year-old Joseph Diener, were riding their bikes last Friday when they heard a call for help.
They spotted a woman hanging on a basketball goal in a flooded park in Columbia, Missouri, trying to keep her head above water.
Once the boys swam to her, they each grabbed her shoulders to take her out of the water.
Minutes later, first responders arrived and handled the rest.
Heavy rainfall led to the basketball court being submerged in water.
"I feel like if you're able to save somebody like that, I feel like you should because you're you never know when somebody's going to call somebody else or who's going to come,” Diener said.
Troop 6 Scoutmaster Morgan Dailey said the two may get badges for their honorary action. One major emphasis for the scouts is the need to be ready.
"There's a heavy emphasis on being prepared and especially being prepared for emergency situations, and this clearly was an emergency situation,” Dailey said.