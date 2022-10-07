CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A business owner from Jackson, Missouri, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for health care fraud and ordered to repay $7.5 million, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the eastern district of Missouri.
Jamie McCoy pleaded guilty in November 2020 to three felony counts: health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals. McCoy admitted to owning and operating companies that provided orthotic braces and other durable medical equipment (DME): AE Wellness LLC, Summit Medical Supply, Patriot Medical Supply and DME Device Co.
McCoy contracted with marketing firms who advertised orthotic braces at no cost to the customer. The companies sent patient information to a doctor who then signed orders for medical equipment without evaluating or in some cases, communicating with the patient, according to McCoy's plea agreement. The patient information and orders, called "leads," were then sold to DME companies.
McCoy admitted 70-80% of his profits went to one person who supplied leads to his company AE Wellness. He also paid $35-40 to another for leads without a doctor's order and $280-300 for a "full lead" (with a doctor's order).
AE Wellness submitted $6 million in reimbursement claims for DME equipment to Medicare and $67,955 to Tricare. Another one of his companies, Patriot Medical Supplies, billed $23,951 to Tricare.
McCoy admitted knowing that Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare, which reimburse for health care services provided to current and former military members and their families, would not reimburse for items obtained by paying illegal kickbacks.
McCoy, AE Wellness' Office Manager Brandy McKay and Jackson Preston Siples III, who ran day-to-day operations, opened new DME companies after AE Wellness was suspended in 2017. They continued to pay illegal kickbacks, according to McCoy's plea agreement.
McCoy and McKay submitted $1.8 million in reimbursement claims to Medicare and $15,540 to Tricare on behalf of MC Medical. Siples submitted $6 million in reimbursement claims to Medicare and $145,614 to Tricare on behalf of Integrity Medical Supply. He also submitted $922,562 in claims to Medicare on behalf of Radiance Health Group.
McKay went on to manage a series of companies that continued this scheme.
McKay was sentenced in January 2022 to three years in prison and ordered to repay $7.5 million.
Siples pleaded guilty in May to the same charges as McCoy. He is awaiting sentencing.