JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO — Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Tuesday declaring a state of emergency in response to severe flooding the the St. Louis region. Kehoe signed the order on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson, who is out of the country on a trade-related trip.
The order activates the state's emergency operations plan, allowing state agencies to coordinate directly with local leaders to provide communities with the assistance they need. It's also the first step towards seeking a major disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, if the flood damage meets federal thresholds for assistance.
At least one person has died because of the flooding. The St. Louis Fire Department chief told reporters that the person was found dead in a vehicle after the vehicle was stuck in about 8.5 feet of water in western St. Louis. The chief said the body was recovered after the water receded.
The Associated Press reports that parts of St. Charles County have seen more than 12 inches of rain, and and rainfall of up to 10 inches was reported in other parts of the St. Louis metro area. Most of the rain fell within a few hours not long after 12 a.m.
Many people have been displaced because of the widespread flash flooding, and crews have had to rescue people and pets.
In a news release about the executive order, the governor's office says hundreds of people have been rescued from flooded vehicles and homes. "The Missouri State Highway Patrol alone responded to more than 100 calls for assistance this morning," the release states. "The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated since early this morning to monitor conditions and coordinate state response."
The news release included statements from Parson and Kehoe.
Parson's statement reads: "With record rainfall impacting the St. Louis region and the potential for additional rain and isolated thunderstorms, we want to ensure that our communities have every resource available to respond and protect Missourians. Our state government team will work to assist affected Missourians and provide ongoing relief and support during this emergency. We urge Missourians to follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers, never drive in floodwaters, and always use common sense to prevent injury."
Kehoe's statement reads: “State agencies are prepared and ready to provide assistance to Missourians in flood-impacted areas. Enacting the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan enables us to work more efficiently and effectively with local partners and ensures affected communities in the St. Louis region will have access to necessary resources and services.”
According to the news release, Missouri's State Emergency Operations Center has been active since early Tuesday morning, with personnel monitoring conditions and coordinating the state's response to the emergency.
“Today there was tremendous work by local first responders, emergency managers, and citizen rescuers rushing to help during these extremely dangerous conditions,” SEMA Director Jim Remillard said in a statement. “Please continue to avoid the impacted areas, and if anyone has unmet needs, we encourage you to call United Way 2-1-1.”
