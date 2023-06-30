ROGERSVILLE, MO (KYTV) - Sweltering heat is putting pressure on farmers in southwest Missouri, who have no choice but to work in their hot and dry fields.
Many are worried about keeping livestock alive and keeping themselves safe.
"Our biggest concern right here right now is hay. At this point if we don't get some late summer rain and some second growth fall cutting, we're going to have to make some tough choices on our farm."
It’s something Keith Baxter, a multi-generational farmer in Rogersville is navigating day to day.
"The grass we have is not going to last long it's going to start to wither and shrink and die."
Not only is the hay a concern but keeping his cattle alive is a top priority.
"Livestock is not grazing as much and they're seeking shade for more hours during the day. It is a real concern which is why we try not to stir the cattle in the heat of the day to get them any hotter than they already are."
Springfield farmer, Dan Bigbee at Fassnight Farms is also feeling the heat.
"It really affects your thought process, your mentality, and it makes everything twice as difficult. I’ll find some jobs in the shade for a little bit. I'll do a little tractor work and drink lots of water."
He said he is also worried about certain crops.
"If it gets over 100 and stays there, it does make the pollen in something sterile, like tomatoes."
Both farmers say fighting the heat comes with the job.
"It's a part of farming you take the good with the bad."
Both farmers say they have dealt with droughts before and can hopefully take the heat.