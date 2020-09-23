Missouri Governor

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, right, is sworn in as the state's 57th governor by Judge Mary Rhodes Russell, left, as Parson's wife, Teresa, looks on following the resignation of Eric Greitens Friday, June 1, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson ascended to governor after Greitens stepped down Friday amid investigations of his political and personal life.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

(CNN) — Teresa Parson, wife of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Parson’s office confirmed to CNN.  

She took a rapid test on Wednesday after experiencing mild symptoms, according to Parson’s Communications Director Kelli Jones. 

Jones said the first lady is awaiting the results of an additional nasal swab test to confirm the findings of the rapid test. The governor's office expects to release the results of that test later Wednesday afternoon. 

She is currently quarantining at home, according to Jones.

Tags