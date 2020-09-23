(CNN) — Teresa Parson, wife of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Parson’s office confirmed to CNN.
She took a rapid test on Wednesday after experiencing mild symptoms, according to Parson’s Communications Director Kelli Jones.
Jones said the first lady is awaiting the results of an additional nasal swab test to confirm the findings of the rapid test. The governor's office expects to release the results of that test later Wednesday afternoon.
She is currently quarantining at home, according to Jones.