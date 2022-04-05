Missouri's General Municipal Election is this Tuesday, and several races in the Local 6 area will be decided by the voters of Southeast Missouri.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and, if you are in line at closing time you have the right to cast your vote.
One of the biggest races in the Local 6 area is the Cape Girardeau mayoral election. On the ballot are incumbent Mayor Bob Fox and City Councilwoman Stacy Kinder. Michelle Latham is running a write-in campaign for the position.
Additionally, some counties and cities in the Local 6 area will be voting on a use tax for local purchases from out-of-state online vendors. The tax would be the same as the local sales tax charged by local business vendors.