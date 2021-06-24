JEFFERSON CITY, MO– On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced they would be participating in several statewide events leading up to Missouri Statehood Day on August 10.
“As we approach the 200th anniversary of our state this August, we are reminded of the dedication, passion, and love so many people have for Missouri. Missourians work hard every day to continue building on the strong foundation that has made our state a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Governor and First Lady Parson said. “From our rural areas to the big cities, Missouri offers so much to so many, and the story of our state is one to be remembered, shared, and celebrated.”
From July to August 10 Gov. Parson and the First Lady will visit historic sites across the state as part of a Bicentennial Tour. They will also be participating in Missouri Bicentennial Commission's sponsored events leading up to Statehood Day.
There will also be an Inaugural Parade in Jefferson City on Saturday, September 18.
The Bicentennial Inaugural Parade will celebrate the swearing-in of Missouri's elected officials from this year's Bicentennial Inauguration as well as highlight the history and significance of all 114 counties across the state of Missouri. The Bicentennial Inaugural Ball will be held that evening following the parade at the Missouri State Capitol.
The Governor's Office is looking for participants from across Missouri to showcase the state's history. Click here to learn how you can participate.