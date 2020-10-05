JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- After testing positive for COVID-19 on September 23, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have both fully recovered and returned to their regular schedules.
“We are glad to be back and want to again thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We are humbled every day to be surrounded by such great people across the state,” Parson said.
Only four staffers have tested positive since the beginning of Missouri's fight with COVID-19. This includes Governor's Office staff, Governor's Mansion staff, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Governor Security Division.
At this time, Governor Parson does not plan to be retested for COVID-19.