JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced 134 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Tuesday, bringing the state total to 5,941. Gov. Parson also announced 12 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 189. Over 50,000 people in Missouri have been tested.
Instead of his usual COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Parson held a 'question and answer' with reporters regarding the state response to COVID-19.
In the Q&A, Gov. Parson explained two new bills he signed into law. HB 1511 and HB 1452 will allow license reciprocity for military souses relocating to Missouri with their active duty partner.
Gov. Parson says the state has significant barriers holding back military spouse licensure. He says these bills will permit military spouses to receive an equivalent license in Missouri, providing that the requirements from their home state are substantially similar to, or more stringent than, Missouri's requirements.
Gov. Parson says allowing military spouses to work in their licensed occupations will alleviate stress for the military families relocating to Missouri
The Governor's office is currently working with county commissioners, mayors, executive directors, restaurants, manufacturers, and more about how to open the state of Missouri. Gov. Parson says he will take a look at recreation and sports as well as social distancing.
Gov. Parson says they will hopefully have the state reopening guidelines in place by next week.