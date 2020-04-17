JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri is slowing the course of COVID-19, and data is showing improvements across the state, Gov. Mike Parson said during his daily briefing on Friday.
He said if social distancing continues, the economy could reopen as soon as May 4. The reopening will happen in phases to protect those most at risk and to return to a new normal.
Parson introduced his "Show-Me Strong Recovery" plan and extended his "Stay Home Missouri" order on Thursday.
The governor said his office will continue to monitor the situation, and work with hospitals, health care providers and public health officials, as well as business leaders and state departments as it develops a plan to reopen the economy. “We will also be reaching out to the business community, as well as local county and city government, to put these plans in place for May 4th and begin the first phase of reopening Missouri," Parson said.
Parson said more 46,481 small businesses were approved for the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program. The governor said Missouri ranks 10th in the nation for the number of businesses that have been approved for that assistance.
Earlier in the day Friday, Parson announced that 16 broadband development projects in the state will receive grants from a total of $3.05 million through the state's broadband grant program. Parson said high-speed internet will bring new opportunities to those rural communities. To see the full list of recipients, click here.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 172 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 5,283. The department reports that 165 people have died. More than 2,000 have been tested.
On Friday, Johns Hopkins University reported more than 400 new cases in Missouri. However, the Missouri Department of Heath and Senior Services addressed the discrepancy via its official twitter account.
The agency said Johns Hopkins collects data from social as well as governmental sources, and that "their sources may not include any verification."
In a followup tweet, the agency said: "DHSS data is the official record, and pursuant to any public health investigation and verification, is preliminary and subject to change."
