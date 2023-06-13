JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday the state would make available a process for farmers to obtain emergency hay and water amid worsening drought conditions.
According to a release from Governor Parson's office, families can take advantage of the following resources:
- Boat ramps at 25 Missouri state parks will be open for farmers to collect water
- 700 acres are available for haying at 17 Missouri state parks
- Boat Ramps at 36 Department of Conservation areas are open for water collection
- The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering overwidth hauling permits at no charge to help farmers and ranchers move hay.
Water must be collected during normal business hours, the release clarifies, and farmers must provide their own hauling and pumping equipment.
Click here for contact information and a map displaying locations to pump water from state boat ramps. There are two boat ramps in Trail of Tears State Park in Jackson, Missouri.
Additionally, you must contact an MDC area manager before collecting from conservation areas.
Click here to view haying opportunities at Missouri State Parks. To collect hay from these areas, you must contact a park superintendent.
According to the release, the first person who views the area and wants the hay will be issued a license to cut it at no cost. Guidelines on cutting will be provided on site and farmers must sign the license before cutting the hay. Haying on state parks will continue from June 25 through September 25. There may be other haying opportunities available for farmers in need of a harvest, the release explains. To inquire about those, contact your local MDC office.
Additionally, special hay hauling permits are available at no-cost to farmers through the MoDOT Carrier Express online service. They allow travel only through Missouri and are required for each truck hauling hay. For more information, call 1-800-877-8499.
In a statement included in the release, Parson said Missouri wanted to do all they could to help family farms "mitigate the devastating effects of severe drought."
“With the current water deficit, we know it will take a lot of rain for our state and its agricultural community to recover from the drought. While our prayers for rain continue, state government will do its part to assist wherever and whenever it can," the release reads.
