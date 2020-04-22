JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says his state is beginning to stabilize and flatten the curve of COVID-19.
During his daily briefing on the virus Wednesday, Parson said the state is continuing to prepare to reopen the economy on May 4, but shortages of personal protective equipment are still a major concern.
Starting next week, the state will provide a federally funded decontamination system to clean N95 masks for health care workers. Parson — joined at the briefing by CoxHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Robin Trotman, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, MO HealthNet Director Todd Richardson, and Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten — said the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System will be available next week.
Hospitals, other health care providers and first responder agencies will be able to use the system to conserve personal protective equipment. Parson announced the state will have up to 13 drop-off/pickup locations for N95 masks that need to be decontaminated. The masks will be taken from those locations to a temporary Battelle decontamination site in Jefferson City. Once the masks have been decontaminated, they will be returned to the drop-off/pickup sites about 72 hours after they were dropped off.
The governor's office says Missouri health care providers should be able to access the Battelle decontamination system for at least six months. Health care and first responder organizations that are interested in using the system to decontaminate N95 masks can enroll at battelle.org/N95. Parson said the system will clean up to 80,000 N95 masks a day.
Parson also announced Missouri will be using a new tool developed by Google to connect health care providers with Missouri companies that make and supply PPE. Parson said the creation of the Missouri Marketplace tool is the result of a joint effort involving the state government and the Missouri Hospital Association. Missouri businesses that are interested in selling or manufacturing PPE can contacted that state's Department of Economic development at ded.mo.gov/howtohelp.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed 196 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 6,137. As of Wednesday, 208 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Missouri — an increase of 19 since Tuesday.