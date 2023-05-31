JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order declaring a drought alert in the state. The alert allows Parson to direct state agencies to work together to provide resources and assistance is response to the drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that a sizable portion of the state is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, with a smaller area experiencing extreme drought. Other parts of the state are also experiencing abnormally dry conditions, the map indicates. The map does not indicate that any of those conditions are currently affecting southeast Missouri.
"With the summer months fast approaching, we want to be proactive to help mitigate the impacts of drought conditions we are experiencing," Parson said in a statement released Wednesday evening. "Missouri farmers and ranchers often bear the brunt of the consequences of drought, and we are already starting to see early effects on crops and livestock. While we cannot control the weather, we are committed to doing everything we can to alleviate the strain drought causes for our agricultural families and protect our food supply chains."
Parson's order directs Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin to activate the state's drought assessment committee and asks all state and federal agencies to participate as needed. Participating agencies will include the Department of Conservation, Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Economic Development, Department of Health and Senior Services and Department of Public Safety.
The committee will hold its first meeting at 2 p.m. on June 7, Parson's office says.
Parson's order will remain in effect until Dec. 1, unless he terminates it early or extends it. Download the document below this story to read the executive order.
The governor's office says more information about drought mitigation resources can be found on the Missouri Department of Natural Resource's website.