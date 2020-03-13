ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus and announced the state has two more presumptive positive cases, bringing the total to four.
One of the new cases is a St. Louis County resident in the 50s who case is believed to be related to domestic travel, Parson said in a statement. Details on the other case have not been released yet.
At a news conference, Parson said he considered declaring the state of emergency “the next appropriate step to protect the public health” and stressed the move was not made because of concerns that the state’s health care system is overwhelmed or unprepared.
“The primary purpose of this emergency declaration is to provide greater flexibility in allocating our state resources, not because the local health providers feel they are overwhelmed,” Parson told reporters in his Capitol office.
Declaring a state of emergency gives Parson the ability to tap into about $7 million of state disaster funds, which he said can be used for coronavirus response efforts.
Parson also said he did not intend to close the state’s schools, as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker did on Friday. Parson said school districts should seek guidance from local health officials in deciding whether to close schools.
However, the University of Missouri System announced in a Friday statement that in-person classes have been suspended for the rest of the spring semester at the system’s flagship campus in Columbia and its three other campuses in Kansas City, St. Louis and Rollo. Campus housing, dining halls, libraries and broadband internet will remain available to students, the statement said.