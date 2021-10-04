THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has declined to grant clemency to death row inmate Ernest Johnson, despite requests for mercy from Pope Francis, two federal lawmakers and thousands of petition signers.
Johnson was convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery in 1994. He is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre.
In a letter last week to Parson, a representative for Pope Francis wrote that the pope “wishes to place before you the simple fact of Mr. Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of all human life.” Democratic U.S. Reps. Cori Bush of St. Louis and Emmanuel Cleaver of Kansas City had also called on Parson to show mercy to Johnson.
Johnson's attorney, Jeremy Weis, called the decision disappointing. He says executing Johnson would violate the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits executing intellectually disabled people.
He said multiple IQ tests and other exams have shown that Johnson has the intellectual capacity of a child. He also was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and in 2008, he lost about 20% of his brain tissue to the removal of a benign tumor.
“The state is prepared to deliver justice and carry out the lawful sentence Mr. Johnson received in accordance with the Missouri Supreme Court's order,” Parson said in a statement released Monday afternoon.