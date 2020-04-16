JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has extended his "Stay Home Missouri" order to May 3.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Parson said the stay at home order is being extended so the state can prepare to open the economy and get people back to work. The governor said the state is continuing to monitor the situation and work with hospitals, public health experts, health care providers and business leaders to develop a plan with the safety of Missourians at its core.
"This is a time when we must all make sacrifices," Parson said. "I’m so proud of the people of Missouri. We have improved predictions for COVID-19 in the state."
Parson's stay at home order went into effect April 6. It was previously set to expire April 24.
As of Thursday, Parson said there have been 5,111 COVID-19 cases in Missouri, including 152 deaths.
The governor said the numbers were projected to be much worse in Missouri. But he said the state is seeing very early signs that lead his office to be cautiously optimistic that improvements are beginning to be seen, even in its hardest-hit areas, like St. Louis.
Parson said the plan to reopen the state will have two phases to protect those who are at most at risk.
The first phase involves protecting health care works, first responders and direct-care workers so the state's most vulnerable citizens can access the care they need.
The second phase involves strategically reopening businesses supported by testing data.
The governor said the "Show-Me Strong" recovery plan will be supported by four pillars. Those include:
- Rapidly expanding testing capacity.
- Expanding reserves of personal protective equipment by opening public and private supply chains, and continuing to use Missouri businesses in that effort.
- Continuing to monitor and, if necessary, expand the state's hospital capacity, including alternate care facilities.
- Improving the ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data.
The governor said the state will follow a data-driven approach, looking at the evolving situation at the local, regional and state level and using the most up-to-date data.
