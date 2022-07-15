JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson says he won't call a special legislative session to address confusion over the state's new abortion ban.
Parson on Thursday told KTVI that the issue is too complicated to be solved during a special session, which typically last days or at most weeks.
Missouri's abortion ban includes an exception when it's necessary to save the life of the mother.
Doctors, patients and others have asked for clarity on what medical emergencies that covers. Parson says doctors should be given the power to use their best judgment.
More details: https://bit.ly/3uRvRbB