JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed into law two bills that seek to restrict transgender athletes in schools and access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors.
Previous coverage: Missouri lawmakers ban gender-affirming care, trans athletes; Kansas City moves to defy state
According to a release from his office, the bills in question are Senate Bill 39 and Senate Bill 49.
Senate Bill 39 prohibits private schools, public school districts, public charter schools, public colleges and universities, and private colleges and universities from allowing transgender students to participate in sports teams that align with their gender identity.
In a statement included in the release about the bill's passage, Parson spoke specifically about transgender women and girls participating on female sports teams, saying:
"We, along with the vast majority of the General Assembly, agree that women and girls deserve fair sports competition without intrusion from biological men. Women and girls deserve and have fought for an equal opportunity to succeed, and with this legislation today, we stand up to the nonsense and stand with them as they take back their sport competitions. In Missouri, we support real fairness, not injustice disguised as social righteousness."
Schools that violate this act will not receive any state aid, the bill reads.
Additionally, it stipulates that female students may participate in an athletic competition "designated for male students" if no alternative competitions are available.
Senate Bill 49 prohibits healthcare providers from performing gender-transition surgeries, prescribing hormone therapy, or prescribing other drugs for the purpose of gender transition to Missourians under the age of 18.
In a statement included in the release, Parson said state officials respected everyone's right to pursue their own happiness, but referred to gender-affirming care as a "life altering decision" children could come to regret in adulthood.
"These decisions have permanent consequences for life and should not be made by impressionable children who may be in crisis or influenced by the political persuasions of others," Parson said in the release.
In addition, the bill — dubbed the "Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act," says the state's Medicaid program is barred from providing payment for gender transition surgeries, hormone therapy, or "puberty blocking drugs" for the purpose of gender transition.
Healthcare services provided to inmates in prisons, jails, and correctional centers will not include elective gender transition surgeries.
According to the bill's text, healthcare providers who violate the bill will have their licenses revoked.
The laws do not apply to services provided for minors born with "medically verifiable disorders of sex development; treatment of any infection, injury, disease, or disorder caused or exacerbated by gender transition surgeries, drugs, or hormones; or procedures undertaken because the minor suffers from a condition that would place him or her in imminent danger of death or impairment of a major bodily function unless surgery is performed," the text reads.
Both laws are set to expire in 2027.