JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill Gov. Mike Parson is signing Tuesday will end Missouri limits on college tuition increases.
Currently, public colleges and universities can raise tuition to keep up with inflation, compensate for cuts in state aid or keep up with the average tuition rates across the state. The new law will allow college officials to raise tuition as much as they want beginning in July 2022.
Schools also will be allowed to charge different tuition rates for different degrees, a change aimed at letting colleges set higher tuition in fields with higher education costs.
The wide-ranging legislation also will let college athletes profit off their fame and celebrity, although the NCAA preemptively scrapped rules against that earlier this month.