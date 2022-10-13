CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Southeast Hospice C.O.O.L. camp is coming back to Missouri for its 25th year in a row, offering kids and teens a chance to work through death-related trauma. 

According to a release from SoutheastHEALTH, Children Overcoming Outstanding Loss is a one-day grief-support camp offered to children ages 6 -15 who have experienced the death of a friend or family member. The camp is free to any child in the region, the release says, and is led by professional staff trained in grief and loss. 

The camp is being held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on November 19, and is open to kids between St. Louis and Memphis.

Attending campers will have the opportunity to learn coping skills, share stories and feelings, and take part in recreational activities that enhance socialization skills and encourage "a positive outlet of energy."

Download PDF Memory Bracelets activity
Instructions for the Memory Bracelets activity, which can help kids cope with loss by remembering their loved ones.

To register for the program, parents and guardians must first conduct a phone interview about their children. To do so, contact Camp Coordinator Lynn Boren at (573) 335-6208. The location of the camp will be given after the phone interview is conducted, the release explains. 

For more information, you can email Boren at lboren@sehealth.org.

Download PDF mm-game2.pdf
The M&M game "encourages discussion about grief reactions of each participant."