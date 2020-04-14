JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says there are now 4,686 positive cases in the state, with 133 total deaths.
Gov. Parson says more than 48,000 people have been tested so far.
Additionally, the Missouri Department of Transportation says less people are driving in the state.
Gov. Parson says the state is getting N95 masks from FEMA and these masks are the most in demand.
More so, Missouri is the first state in the nation to receive a federal grant for rural transit. As part of the CARES act, the grant gives $61.7 million to help boost rural transit groups that have reduced services because of COVID-19.
Gov. Parson says the state has started issuing the $600 supplement checks from the CARES act to the more than 150,000 people who have filed for unemployment.
Additionally, the CEO and President of Truman Medical Centers Charlie Shields join Gov. Parson during the COVID-19 briefing. TMC is one of many health systems across Missouri who are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TMC has discovered research that using robots to disinfect rooms using ultraviolet light can also be used to disinfect N95 masks, which is the most difficult type of PPE to get.
TMC has also made their own testing kits and has tested over 1,700 patients and significantly revised its operations to test more.
TMC is also working with organizations to create much needed materials, like eye protection and face shields.
More so, TMC has established drive-through testing, found workers who can do more jobs than what they are trained for, sourced from new vendors, created virtual visits and tours of the TMC's Mother/Baby Unit for expectant mothers, and gathered 25 nurses to answer TMC's COVID-19 hotline.