JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s GOP-led House spent its last day of the session Friday passing language protecting patient visitor access at hospitals after senators hindered work by leaving a day early.
House lawmakers had little left available to do after the Republican-led Senate on Thursday approved new congressional districts then adjourned for the session, cutting off work on all other bills.
House members voted overwhelmingly in favor of the regulations on hospital, nursing home, hospice and other long-term care patients.
The measure was motivated by visitor bans and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.