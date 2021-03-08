Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois... Ohio River at Shawneetown...Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam. .Minor to moderate flooding continues along the lower Ohio River. Slow rises will continue. The river is near a prolonged crest that will last through Friday. Additional rainfall late this week through the weekend is likely to lengthen the duration of the river flooding in future updates. For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Sunday evening. * At 7:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 42.7 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&