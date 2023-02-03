JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says they will begin approving requests to convert existing medical marijuana facilities to "comprehensive" ones on Friday.
According to their Facebook page, this means approved facilities will be be able to offer both recreational and medical marijuana.
Marijuana — while still illegal on a federal level — was legalized for recreational use in the state following the passage of a state constitutional amendment in the 2022 midterm election.
There are stringent rules and regulations governing the use of marijuana in the state, which vary depending on whether a consumer is seeking medical or recreational use.
Consumers seeking medical-use must apply, have physician certification, and have a digital ID card. Medical consumers can possess up to 12 ounces of marijuana and will be subjected to a 4 percent sales-tax.
Recreational users do not need to have physician certification, an application, or an ID card. They are allowed to possess 3 ounces of marijuana at a time, which will be subjected to a 6 percent sales-tax.
Additionally, recreational consumers may submit applications to grow marijuana for personal use beginning on Feb. 3.
Applicants must submit a $100 non-refundable fee to apply for a consumer cultivation license.
For more information about Missouri's cannabis rules, click here.