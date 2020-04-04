JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons says the state needs more medical professionals to help meet the challenges of COVID-19.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development's Missouri One Start Division are all coming together to recruit medical professionals who are not currently part of the workforce to join a specialized team to respond to critical health emergencies.
Gov. Parsons says selected medial professionals would become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team (MO DMAT-1). They will operate through the state and deploy when necessary to provide patients with on-site medical care. The state team is fully equipped to respond on-site with mobile medical facilities when required. Parsons says they can also be assigned to help in traditional health care settings, as they would at their primary job.
Parsons says individuals are needed with backgrounds in the fields of:
- Medicine
- Nursing
- Allied Health
- Dentistry
- Biomedicine
- Laboratory Science
- Logistics
- Communications
Individuals are asked to consider this opportunity even if they are a health care student or graduate, are a retiree of the health care workforce, or have a recently expired professional registration.
Parsons says health care professionals can apply online at https://missourionestart.com/moshcf/.
Parsons says you might not be contacted right away, but your services could make a significant difference in the near future. Applicants will be screened based on areas of highest need.
During the COVID-19 response, MO DMAT-1 has deployed medical personnel to augment staffing at Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton and Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Learn more about MO DMAT-1 at https://sema.dps.mo.gov/operations/modmat-momort.htm.