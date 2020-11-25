JEFFERSON CITY, MO — As research and development of COVID-19 vaccines continue to show promising safety and effectiveness, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the launch of a new vaccine website for the state.
Parson says the website, MOStopsCOVID.com, has information about the safety of vaccines, research and production processes, and when you may be eligible for vaccination. The website will be updated as vaccines become available.
“It’s been remarkable to learn about the work that has been going on for many months now among scientists and researchers, many of whom are right here in Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “The most important thing we’ve learned about the accelerated development process is that steps have not been eliminated but are instead occurring simultaneously. Safety is not being sacrificed, and it’s important for Missourians to understand this.”
Parson says the new website includes answers to common questions that you may have, such as when you will be able to get the vaccine and how well it works. Parson says it also clarifies misinformation about the vaccines.
The Governor's office says the state's Department of Health and Senior Services and partners across the state have been and continue to prepare for the arrival of a vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on immunization Practices says the purposes of a COVID-19 vaccine are to:
- Decrease death and serious disease,
- Preserve functioning of society,
- Reduce extra burden that COVID-19 is having on people already facing disparities, and
- Increase the chance for everyone to enjoy health and well-being.
Parson says the state began working on a COVID-19 vaccine response plan in August before finalizing and submitting it to the CDC in October.
The plan was made by a large group of more than 75 state team members, 10 Missouri National Guardsmen, and 50 federal and local partners.
“Missouri got a very early start preparing for vaccinations because we think it’s our best path to getting to a better place,” DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said. “This process is one that has continued to evolve, and we are committed to providing Missourians with the information they need as quickly as we can provide it. Information is empowering, and personal choices made during this public health emergency can positively impact yourself, those around you, and your entire community.”
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccine developments, visit MOStopsCOVID.com.