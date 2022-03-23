A manhunt is underway in Jefferson County, Missouri after a group of suspects broke into multiple vehicles near Fruitland in Cape Girardeau County.
On Wednesday at 4 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office received a call from a citizen reporting the break-ins.
According to the sheriff's office, a witness observed the vehicle involved in the break-ins and attempted to follow it. While following the vehicle, the suspects began shooting at the witness, forcing the witness to stop following the suspects.
Deputies then located the suspects vehicle. When the car refused to pull over for a traffic stop a vehicle pursuit began in Cape Girardeau County.
The chase led multiple law enforcement agencies and ended in Jefferson County.
According to the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, the chase resulted in an arrest. Law enforcement in Jefferson County is continuing a manhunt for two of the suspects, both of which are believed to be woman.
The Jackson Police Department has also received multiple calls of a vehicle break-in, which is believed to be related to the investigation.