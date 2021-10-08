KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker is demanding to know why a program that would pay parents of disabled children to care for them at home hasn’t yet started.
Sen. Brian Williams, a University City Democrat, wrote to Budget Director Dan Haug on Thursday, saying he has “yet to receive a clear answer” for the delay.
The initiative, which has won approval from lawmakers, is designed to help families of Missouri children with severe disabilities or conditions that qualify them for nursing services at home, paid for by the state’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet.
Even before the pandemic exacerbated a nationwide nursing shortage, the care was hard to find.
Nine families have sued Missouri in federal court over the lack of services. Their attorney said those families get from 85% of their nursing hours staffed to none.
