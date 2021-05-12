JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's gas tax could soon rise for the first time in 25 years.
State lawmakers gave final approval late Tuesday to a bill that would gradually add 12.5 cents to Missouri's current 17-cent-a-gallon tax. The first 2.5 cent increase would take effect in October.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is likely to sign the bill into law.
On Wednesday, Parson praised lawmakers for passing it and said the tax increase would provide “much needed funding for road and bridge repairs.”
The Missouri Department of Transportation estimates that the state faces a $745 million annual gap in road-and-bridge funding.
