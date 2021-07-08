ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A Missouri man has been arrested after authorities say he raped a developmentally disabled teen, knowingly giving the victim HIV.
Jerome Anderson, 57, is charged with two counts first-degree sodomy and recklessly infecting another with HIV.
According to police, on July 2, Anderson persuaded the victim to get into his car in St. Louis. The victim, 18, has a developmental disability and is incapable of consenting, police said. Anderson drove the teen to the Velda City area, then sexual assaulted the victim, police said.
Anderson was fully aware of his HIV positive status, police claim. He is a registered sex offender and pleaded guilty to multiple charges of statutory sodomy of a 14 year old in 2004.
Police believe Anderson has more victims. Investigators ask victims to call St. Louis County Police at 314-615-5400.