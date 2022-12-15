CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A man accused of assaulting a Forest Service officer and starting fires in the Mark Twain National Forest appeared in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, where he pled not guilty to arson and assault charges.
According to a Thursday release, 36-year-old Lucas Henson of Iron County was indicted by a Grand Jury on Dec. 6 on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from an incident that occured on Oct. 23, in which Henson is accused of pointing a crossbow at a Forest Service officer in the Mark Twain National Forest. Henson is also accused of setting three fires in Butler and Wayne counties, which reportedly damaged seven to eight acres of national forest lands.
Additionally, Henson is facing charges of robbery, stealing a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest in New Madrid Circuit Court in relation to the same incident, the release explains.