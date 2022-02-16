Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For today, south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For Thursday, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...For today, until 6 PM CST. For Thursday, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

