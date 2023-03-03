Cape Girardeau Police Department

The Cape Girardeau Police Department posted video on their Facebook page of Stockard's arrest. 

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department say a Jackson man was tased during an altercation with an officer in which he reportedly grabbed at the officer's gun and repeatedly struck the officer in the face. 

According to a Friday release from the department, officers responded to a call regarding a theft on North Sprigg around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. 

When the officer arrived on scene, they say the suspect — identified as 30-year-old Shawn Stockard II — had already left, but returned as they spoke to employees. 

Officers say Stockard was not cooperative when they tried to identify him. When an officer attempted to arrest Stockard, he pulled away, the release says.

When the officer placed Stockard on the ground, Stockard reportedly struck him in the face multiple times. Stockard then attempted to kick the officer, they explain, with the officer "returning blows" to Stockard's face and attempting to place him in handcuffs. 

According to the release, Stockard grabbed the top of the arresting officer's holster and firearm, appearing to make an attempt to take the gun. The officer then stepped away from Stockard, who tried to run, the release explains. The officer deployed his taser, which officers say "had the desired effect."

He was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, pending formal charges, the release explains. 

According to officers, Stockard did not appear to be injured, other than a small laceration on the right side of his face and inside his mouth. 

Officers uploaded clips of footage from the incident on their Facebook page.