ST. LOUIS, MO -- A federal grand jury in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, has indicted 42-year-old Nicholas Proffitt in connection with the April 24 fire at the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center.
An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
The indictment charges Proffitt with damaging religious property because of the property's religious character, using fire to commit a federal felony, and damaging a building use in interstate commerce through the use of fire.
