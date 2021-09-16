MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Missouri man was killed when his pickup truck crashed on Blandville Road in McCracken County on Wednesday, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies responded to the crash at around 4:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 of Blandville Road.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Tarl Luhring of Missouri was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra west on Blandville Road when the pickup truck left the right side of the road, overcorrected and overturned. The vehicle rolled, and came to a stop right side up.
Police, Mercy Regional EMS, McCracken County DES and the Concord Fire Department all responded to the crash. However, the McCracken County Coroner's Office pronounced Luhring dead at the scene.
"The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks that you please keep the Luhring family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a Thursday news release about the crash.