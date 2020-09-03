SIKESTON, MO — A Sikeston, Missouri, man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.
Prosecutors say 27-year-old John R. McCree admitted during a January plea hearing to using a cell phone in May of 2019 to take sexually explicit photos and videos of a girl in an apartment in Sikeston.
At the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. handed down the prison sentence. The judge also ordered that, once he has completed his time in prison, McCree is to be under supervised release for the rest of his life. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
The US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri says the case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.